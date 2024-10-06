‘Fun to go light again’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuts new hair color hinting at solo comeback prep; PICS

Jisoo, the popular K-pop singer and actress, surprised fans by revealing her new hair color. Her new hair color has hinted at her solo comeback preparations, as she also wrote that it was fun for her “to go light again.”

On October 6, 2024, BLACKPINK member Jisoo posted a series of photos on her personal Instagram, debuting her new light brown hair color. She posted a mirror selfie where she showed off her effortless style dressed in a cardigan. Fans left happy comments on the post.

Jisoo later also shared a video flaunting her new hair, in which she wrote, “Fun to go light again.” The comment and the hair change have made fans abuzz as they speculate it is a hint about her solo comeback and its preparations. This could be a hint at upcoming solo comebacks and projects.

Furthermore, in the second photo she shared, the FLOWER singer shared a photo from a recording studio with a focus on headphones. While the last photo seemed like it was a note stand scribbled with her name.

See Jisoo’s new hair color in new PICS shared here:

In other news, Jisoo is in talks to lead an upcoming romance drama Monthly Boyfriend alongside Seo In Guk who has been offered the male lead role. The story will be set in a world where a person can choose to have a virtual boyfriend in a virtual world and their relationship will continue in reality as well.

Jisoo recently also completed filming for her upcoming zombie thriller Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. The drama is set to release on Coupang Play in early 2025.

Meanwhile, Jisoo and Stray Kids’ Felix’s adorable interaction during the New York Fashion Week also grabbed a lot of attention.

Jisoo is a popular K-pop singer and member of the iconic girl group BLACKPINK. She is also a noted actress. She marked her acting debut with a cameo appearance in the fantasy K-drama Arthdal Chronicles. She bagged her first lead role in the action romance K-drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In.

Jisoo will be making her big screen debut with the upcoming fantasy movie The Prophet: Omniscient Reader (previously known as Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint) alongside Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Min Ho.

