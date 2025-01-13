BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces Valentine's Day solo comeback in new clip; check out first teaser INSIDE

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has officially confirmed that she will be making her much-anticipated solo comeback this Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. Additionally, she has released the first teaser for her upcoming music. Fans are expressing their excitement on social media platforms, eagerly anticipating the new release.

On January 13, 2025, BLISOO officially announced that Jisoo from BLACKPINK will be making her solo comeback. Along with the first teaser, the release date has also been revealed as February 14, 2025. Jisoo uploaded a short clip on her Instagram page, featuring an ECG graphic recording someone’s heartbeat as it moves across paper. The background music resembles a static sound, and at the end of the teaser, the release date—February 14—is displayed, confirming the comeback.

For a long time, rumors about Jisoo’s comeback had been swirling, and now fans finally have confirmation. In addition to her music, Jisoo is also set to star in the upcoming K-drama series Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min, which is scheduled to release on February 7, 2025.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has become a global icon following the group’s tremendous success. Alongside Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, Jisoo has cemented her name on the international stage. Beyond being a K-pop idol, she is also an accomplished actress who made her acting debut in Snowdrop back in 2021.

Since establishing her own label, BLISOO, in February, Jisoo has been focusing primarily on her acting career. She recently wrapped up filming for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, where she starred alongside industry heavyweights like Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Additionally, it was recently announced that Jisoo will be starring in the drama Monthly Boyfriend opposite Seo In Guk.

