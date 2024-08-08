BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé show their support for fellow member Lisa's debut acting project The White Lotus 3 during livestream

BLACKPINK made their debut on August 8, 2016. To celebrate their 8th anniversary, all the members got together and did a live stream together. During the live, members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé showed their support for Lisa's upcoming debut acting project, The White Lotus Season 3. Earlier this February, it was reported that the K-pop idol would be making her acting debut with the Hollywood series The White Lotus Season 3.

On August 8, 2024, BLACKPINK members did a livestream including all the members to mark their 8th debut anniversary. During the live, Jennie mentioned that she had already watched The White Lotus Season 2 and was eagerly waiting for the upcoming Season 3. When Lisa asked what they were looking forward to the most in the series, Jisoo responded that she was looking forward to seeing a friend named Lisa. Humorously, Rosé also mentioned that she heard that Lisa is a good dancer.

Lisa, too, continued the joke and asked if they had heard that this person named Lisa was pretty. To this, Jennie hilarious replied that they don't know that yet. Jisoo also added that they'll only know that after The White Lotus Season 3 is released.

Earlier in July, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK will be making a comeback with all the members in 2025, along with a world tour. BLACKPINK hasn't been very active as a group since late 2023, after their individual contracts with YG Entertainment came to an end.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies, ODD ATELIER and LLOUD. Rosé signed with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary, The Black Label. Fans congratulated them on their achievements.

