Celebrating BLACKPINK’s 8th debut anniversary: From fashion presence to global influence; tracing Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa's roles as K-pop icons

Eight years ago, no one could have possibly thought that a K-pop girl could rattle the world with their influence but BLACKPINK managed to do so effortlessly. As YG Entertainment’s much-anticipated girl group debut following the legendary 2NE1, they caught the industry’s attention even before their debut. Nevertheless, without each member’s tremendous contribution to the band’s success, BLACKPINK would not be where it is today.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, who debuted on August 8, 2016, the group entered the K-pop industry like trailblazers revolutionizing the genre and forever changing its image. With their singles, Boombayah and Whistle BLACKPINK set a standard right from the beginning and let the world know that they were here to stay.

Not just pushing boundaries within the K-pop industry but BLACKPINK also transformed the way K-pop was viewed on the international platform. Each member brought looks, fashion, and a strong presence to the table which made it hard for anyone to escape it. The members' influence and impact on the world have extended far beyond their music, elevating them to global icons and setting new standards for everyone.

BLACKPINK’s influence beyond music



Jisoo

Jisoo, the oldest member and the group’s visual, is renowned for her classic beauty and elegance. Her calm and composed demeanor adds a touch of sophistication to BLACKPINK’s image. Beyond her stunning visuals, Jisoo’s talents extend to acting. She made her acting debut in the 2021 drama Snowdrop, receiving praise for her performance and proving her versatility as an entertainer.

The artist’s undeniable acting talent has secured her future projects with popular veterans of the industry, proving her talent along with her ability to attract an audience. She will be appearing in the lead role for Influenza, an upcoming series alongside Park Jeong Min. Moreover, she will also be working alongside legendary Lee Min Ho and industry’s heartthrob Ahn Hyeo Seop for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.

Jisoo’s influence on fashion is undeniable. Often seen gracing the covers of high-end magazines, she has become a global ambassador for Dior, embodying the brand’s timeless elegance. Moreover, she established herself as a soloist with the release of her self-titled solo album, and the total track Flower became a viral sensation worldwide. Her ability to effortlessly switch between being a pop star and a fashion icon has earned her a place among the industry’s most respected figures.

Jennie

Jennie, often dubbed the Human Chanel, is known for her impeccable style and fierce stage presence. Anything she wears, from sophisticated outfits to events to streetwear, instantly makes her a trendsetter. Gradually, she started to dominate the fashion industry and became one of the first K-pop idols to make her appearance in the entertainment world’s extravagant event, the Met Gala.

As the main rapper of BLACKPINK, Jennie’s charisma and versatility are unmatched. Her solo debut in 2018 with the single SOLO was a massive success, which showcased her talent as a vocalist as well. The artist is now the proud founder of her own company, Odd Atelier, from which she will be venturing into her solo work.

Moreover, she has also made waves with her appearance in the series Idol alongside The Weekend and Lily-Rose Depp. Along with several collaborations with various artists, she has made a name in not just K-pop but on the international platform as well.

Rosé

Rosé, BLACKPINK’s main vocalist, is celebrated for her unique and emotive voice. Her ability to convey deep emotions through her singing has touched the hearts of millions. Rosé’s solo debut with the single On The Ground in 2021 showcased her musical prowess and further solidified her position as a talented artist.

Beyond music, Rosé’s fashion sense is equally noteworthy. As a global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, she embodies the brand’s edgy and sophisticated style. Her appearances at fashion shows and her influence in the fashion world have garnered her widespread recognition, proving that her impact extends far beyond the music industry.

Lisa

Lisa, the group’s youngest member, is a force to be reckoned with. Known for her exceptional dancing skills and stage presence, Lisa’s performances are nothing short of mesmerizing. Her solo debut in 2021 with the single LALISA broke records and put K-pop on the global map. Moreover, she is the first K-pop artist to win a VMA for her solo music.

Lisa’s influence transcends music. As a global ambassador for Celine, she has made significant waves in the fashion industry. Her unique style, coupled with her magnetic personality, has made her a favorite among designers and fans alike.

In 2024, she released her solo song ROCKSTAR and took the world by storm. By gaining millions of views and streams, she has taken over global pop stars in terms of popularity. By establishing her own music label, LLOUD, she is set to take over the world step by step.