BLACKPINK's Jisoo steals limelight at Dior's Haute Couture show in Paris; stuns in coquette style black fit

Jisoo attended the recent Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show, held in Paris, France on January 27. She looked stunning in an all-black ensemble with statement hair accessories. She enjoyed the show from the front row in the Musée Rodin garden where the models took the ramp to showcase designer clothes. The BLACKPINK member made headlines for her radiant beauty and fashion statement at the event.

The Dior ambassador creatively paired a cropped black leather bomber over a black knit top and a sheer black skirt from Dior's Pre-Fall 2025 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The Newtopia star opted for minimal makeup, with black liner, nude lips and pink blush to add a youthful vibe to her all-black look. It made Jisoo's natural beauty radiate more, making her look at least 5 years younger than her present age. But what caught the fans' attention most was her hair clips.

She paired two gold starfish clips with two bow barrettes for a coquette look. Her hair was tied neatly in the form of a side bun, with a bunch of long locks kept loose on the other side. During the Haute Couture event, she was seated next to Anya Taylor-Joy, who is known for her role in The Queen's Gambit

The BLACKPINK member was also seen interacting with the British-American actress and some others present there. Several videos of Jisoo walking alongside Mathilde Favier, the Public Relations Manager of Dior, were circulated online. Mathilde Favier was seen holding the K-pop idol's hands and walking close to her.

Jisoo seemed to enjoy her time at the show, amidst luxury fashion and celebrities of several fields. She socialized and looked comfortable at the venue. Besides her and Anya Taylor-Joy, the other celebrities included Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, tennis icon Venus Williams, Indian actress Sonam Kapoor and more.The Dior show was a part of the Paris Fashion Week 2025.

The fashion show began with a nod to Yves Saint Laurent's iconic 1958 Trapèze line. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri then presented a modern twist, introducing 'Punk Alice' characters on the Paris runway, inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.

