BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils plans for special AMORTAGE comeback event; drops music video and tracklist schedule

Jisoo is set to make her highly anticipated solo comeback in three weeks with her mini album AMORTAGE. She released the entire schedule of the album's promotion on January 27. With Rosé basking in the success of rosie and Jennie and Lisa's debut album details out, curiosity regarding Jisoo's AMORTAGE was high. With the schedule drop, we now know what to expect from the comeback.

The album marks her first music release since her solo debut with the single, Flower, in 2023. AMORTAGE is her first project since she founded her solo agency, Blissoo, in February 2024. After a year, in February 2025, the eldest BLACKPINK member will be releasing her second solo album. She will start her solo comeback activities with the release of the album's title poster on January 31, followed by two album cover drops on 1st and 2nd February. The pre-ordering details will be out the next day, followed by the title poster along with the track list unveiling on February 4.

Three concept posters will be released on February 5-7. On February 10, a track spoiler will be dropped, heightening the excitement for the MV teaser release, scheduled for February 12. A day later, finally the MV poster will be out, before the MV drops on Valentine's Day. A special event celebrating the album will also be held on the same day.

Advertisement

Following the AMORTAGE schedule unveiling, Jisoo took to Bubble to write, "I hope this album feels like a gift to you, my precious Blink, who always believes in and waits for me." She also revealed that there were many firsts for her during the creation of the album and several challenges that she faced during the process. However, she is glad to have learnt a lot along the way and wants to share her piece of hard work with the fans.

The text further read, "Let’s have fun together starting in February!" She also expressed her love towards the fans by saying, I love you always. I can’t wait to see you soon!!!!"

ALSO READ: 'Visual gangster' BLACKPINK's Jisoo bond with Dex's Fridge Interview's host over similar MBTI and number 4: Watch