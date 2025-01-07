Newtopia teaser: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min struggle to unite amid sudden zombie outbreak; watch

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s upcoming K-drama Newtopia is all set to premiere. Ahead of its much-anticipated release, the first teaser of the show has dropped, featuring the leading cast. The plot of the show follows a couple who try to reunite following a deadly zombie outbreak in the city.

On January 7, 2024, the production team of Newtopia released the first teaser starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as Young Joo and Park Jung Min as Jae Yoon. The video opens with Jae Yoon and Young Joo deciding to break up, but chaos erupts as a zombie virus spreads across the globe. Young Joo's car is violently attacked by zombies, while Jae Yoon's unit faces an overwhelming swarm at a towering structure in Seoul.

In the midst of this apocalyptic turmoil, the estranged couple is unwavering in their determination to reunite. Their fight for survival unfolds with fiery explosions, inventive weapons like golf clubs, and relentless battles against the undead. The dynamic action shifts between a high-rise in downtown Seoul and the bustling streets of Gangnam, creating nail-biting suspense and making viewers wonder how far they’ll go to find each other.

Watch the Newtopia teaser:

Moreover, a new poster has also been released, which is an illustration of the characters in the midst of a zombie attack. Jae Yoon and Young Joo can be seen running towards each other from the opposite direction with the aim of meeting again. Several key characters of the story have also been highlighted.

Apart from Park Jeong Min and Jisoo in the lead roles, the ensemble cast includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and more. The show is directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won.

Newtopia is slated to be released on February 7, 2025.



