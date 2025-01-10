BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Newtopia co-star Park Jung Min reveals secret behind losing 37 pounds for soldier role

The lead of Coupang Play’s upcoming drama Newtopia, Park Jung Min, recently opened up about his dedication and hard work in achieving the physique he has now. His strict diet and intense workouts led to a dramatic transformation, which was necessary for his acting projects. He revealed that he lost almost 36 pounds through his disciplined lifestyle.

The actor, who will be starring alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo in the upcoming zombie thriller Newtopia , discussed his change in attitude toward his intense weight-loss routine on actress Yoo In Na’s radio show, You In Radio.

Watch the full video of the episode here:

Park Jung Min, known for his role in Netflix's The 8 Show, began his transformation journey with running. He started running about three months ago to grow fitter for his role as a soldier in the upcoming action K-movie, Humint. He said, "At first, it was challenging. But now I can run 6 miles without too much trouble, and it helps boost my mood." When asked about the time he goes out to run, he replied, "Normally at night, around 8 PM." Besides running, he also paid close attention to his diet.

After finishing his run, he avoided having dinner. On days when he felt hungry, he would eat before going for a run but never afterwards. By following this method, he lost almost 10 kilograms. Following this revelation in the show, a picture showing Park Jung Min's before and after transformation went viral, and he received praise for his dedication from fans. However, some fans expressed concern about him controlling his hunger after running such long distances and hoped he was fine physically.

Park Jung Min will appear every Friday on Amazon Prime's Newtopia, starting February 7. He was recently seen with his co-star Jisoo at the press conference for the drama.

