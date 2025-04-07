Baaghi 4 EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Sanjay Dutt brings his swag on sets as he films for actioner co-starring Tiger Shroff

Sanjay Dutt’s entry into the Baaghi franchise has left fans excited. In December 2024, the makers broke the internet by unveiling the actor’s first look from the upcoming action-thriller, Baaghi 4. Now, Pinkvilla got hold of exclusive footage of the senior Bollywood star, in his element, on the set of Sajid Nadiadwala-backed movie.

A while ago, on April 7, 2025, Sanjay Dutt was spotted on the set of his upcoming actioner, Baaghi 4. In the exclusive footage secured by Pinkvilla, the actor can be seen interacting with his team. Guessing from his get-up and costumes, the senior star was definitely in his element, all set to film his part in the movie. The clip also gives a peek into his look in the movie, and it's nothing we have ever seen before.

Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Baaghi 4:

In the poster of Baaghi 4, released last year, Dutt can be seen in a fierce avatar, all set to seek revenge. Soaked in blood, carrying a female body, the actor’s character in the film seems to be greatly affected by the tragic incident. In the captions, the makers mentioned “Every Aashiq is a Villain” Presenting @duttsanjay in Baaghi 4.”

Sanjay Dutt’s fierce poster for Baaghi 4:

A power-packed poster unveiling Tiger Shroff’s character was also dropped by the team on Instagram. In it, the actor can be seen relaxing on a toilet seat, with an axe in one hand and a bottle of alcohol in the other. “This time, he is not the same” read the poster. In the captions, the makers mentioned, “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission.”

Tiger Shroff’s look from Baaghi 4:

Tiger cemented his place as an action hero after showcasing his skills in the Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and Baaghi 3. This time, he is all set to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming film of the ambitious franchise. Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is scheduled to release on the big screen on September 5, 2025.

