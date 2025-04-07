Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Netflix film’s trailer to release on THIS date? Here's what we know

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was officially announced in February 2025. The Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Netflix film is getting closer to its release. It has now been learned that the trailer of the heist thriller will arrive very soon. It will reportedly release on April 14, 2025.

According to a recent report in OTTplay, the trailer of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins will be released by the makers on April 14.

Advertisement

Earlier, the premiere date of the movie was unveiled by Netflix along with a poster featuring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor. The film will arrive on the streaming service on April 25. The announcement post read, “The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible- Jewel Thief (The incredible- Jewel Thief is coming). Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.”

Have a look at the post!

A 1-minute, 7-second teaser was also released back in February at the Next on Netflix event. It showcased Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in different disguises as they chased the Red Sun diamond. Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor also featured in the teaser. It was packed with action, thrills, and stunning foreign locations.

Producer Siddharth Anand is making his OTT debut with Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

Advertisement

The synopsis stated, “A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”

Apart from Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in action in Race 4 as well. The actor is returning to the franchise. Sidharth Malhotra is also set to star in the movie. The duo will be facing off against each other. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of Race 4.

ALSO READ: Bhediya director Amar Kaushik addresses difference between Varun Dhawan starrer’s box office and OTT performance: ‘Uss samay Drishyam 2…’