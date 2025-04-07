Sikandar 9 Days India Box Office: Salman Khan's masala-actioner nets disappointing Rs 95 crore
Salman Khan's Sikandar nets disappointing Rs 95 crore in 9 days of its theatrical run.
Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar proved to be one of his biggest flops at the box office. The action drama continues its disappointing box office journey on Day 9 and hits a new low.
Sikandar collects Rs 1.25 crore on Day 9; crawls towards Rs 100 crore mark
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is making headlines only for wrong reasons. The movie met with a negative audience reception, which curtailed its business potential to a major extent.
After collecting slightly over Rs 93 crore by the end of 2nd Sunday, the movie recorded another drop. As per estimates, the Salman Khan starrer has collected only Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.25 crore net on its Day 9 (2nd Monday). The total 9-day cume of Sikandar stands at Rs 95 crore net in India.
The movie is crawling towards the Rs 100 crore mark now, however, it won't go much far from there on and end up being a disappointing affair at the box office.
Day-wise collections of Sikandar are as follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18.5 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 8.5 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 3.25 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 4 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 95 crore (expected)
Sikandar in cinemas
Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
