L2 Empuraan UK Box Office: Mohanlal's political actioner crosses Leo and Kalki 2898 AD in just 11 days
Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan stormed past the lifetime box office collections of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD at the UK box office.
L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is storming the box office these days. The movie continues to hit new milestones with each passing day.
L2 Empuraan hits new milestone; crosses Leo and Kalki 2898 AD at UK Box Office
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan is doing wonders in overseas territories. Be it the UAE or the UK, the movie has recorded a phenomenal box office run. The political action drama grossed £1.60M at the UK box office in 11 days.
It bagged another solid record by surpassing the lifetime box office collections of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Prabhas' Kalki 2898. L2 Empuraan is now the third highest-grossing South Indian movie in the United Kingdom. The Mohanlal starrer is only behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.
It will be interesting to see whether the Malayalam flick can topple Baahubali 2's lifetime box office cume in this territory. The worldwide gross collection of Empuraan is on par with the Rs 250 crore mark.
Top 10 South Indian Grossers in UK are:
Pushpa 2: TheRule - £1.92M
Baahubali 2 - £1.82M
L2 Empuraan - £1.60M (11 Days)
Leo - £1.58M
Kalki 2898 AD - £1.55M
PS 1 - £1.339M
Jailer - £1.337M
The GOAT - £1.03M
RRR - £976K
PS 2 - £972K
L2 Empuraan in cinemas
L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.
Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Highest Grossing Malayalam Movies Worldwide: L2 Empuraan leads