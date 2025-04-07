Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dies of Cancer at 70; Band Shares Heartwarming Tribute: ‘His Talent, Energy, and…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Clem Burke, drummer from the hit rock band Blondie died at 70 on April 7, after long battle with cancer. The tragic news was announced by his band in a heartfelt tribute. In the statement, Blondie singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein relayed the news of Burke, describing him as not just the drummer but the “heartbeat” of their band.

“His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” the statement added. They claimed that Burke had a massive contribution to Blondie’s music, sound, and overall success.

But his contributions weren’t limited to his musicianship. The late drummer’s former bandmates called him a source of inspiration both “on and off stage.” He was someone who had a “vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and rock-solid work ethic” that touched everyone who witnessed it.

The musician also collaborated with several iconic artists and created a legacy that goes beyond his beloved band. His influence spans decades and genres and left a remarkable impression on his every work in and outside of Blondie.

Some of the artists Burke collaborated with throughout his career include Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, and The Adult Net, among many others.

The band extended their condolences to Burke’s family, friends, and fans. “His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched,” the statement added. They further requested privacy for Burke’s closed ones.

Blondie achieved remarkable feats at its prime, including six no. 1 hits in the UK and four no. one hits in the States–– Heart of Glass, Call Me, The Tide Is High and, in 1980, Rapture. Burke drummed on all of the band’s hit singles at the time.

They also had back-to-back No. 1 albums in the UK with Parallel Lines and Eat to the Beat. Burke is survived by his wife, Ellen, whom he married in 2002.