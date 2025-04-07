Sivakarthikeyan croons over Ajith Kumar’s old banger from Vaali in a throwback video; WATCH

Sivakarthikeyan recently took to his social media handle to share a fun evening with his friends. The throwback video of the actor features him crooning to an old song from the film Vaali.

Sharing the video, the Amaran actor captioned it: “Naanga gumbalaaga suthuvom, Ayo Amma-nu kathuvom, Naangale paadi, naangale kai thattikuvom… Sorry Deva sir & Hariharan sir, for doing this.”

See the post here:

Sivakarthikeyan was seen singing the song Oh Sona from the film Vaali. For those unaware, the Ajith Kumar-starrer was a psychological romantic thriller directed by S.J. Suryah.

The 1999 film featured the actor in a dual role, playing both the protagonist and the antagonist. A modern-day adaptation of the story of Vali from the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, it revolves around identical twins Shiva and Deva, with Deva being deaf-mute. When Shiva marries Priya, Deva becomes obsessed with her and lusts after her.

With Ajith Kumar in the lead, the film had Simran and Jyotika as the female leads, with the latter making her cinematic debut. The movie also featured Vivek, Rajeev, Pandu, and Sujitha in supporting roles.

The movie was well-received by critics and became a massive hit at the box office. It was later remade in Kannada under the same name, starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Poonam Singar in the lead roles. The film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

See the song here:

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the film Amaran. The biographical war film featured him as martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan. The movie starred Sai Pallavi as the female lead, with Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose in supporting roles.

Looking ahead, SK is set to appear in the A.R. Murugadoss directorial Madharasi. The action thriller features Rukmini Vasanth as the co-lead. The actor is currently filming for the movie Parasakthi with director Sudha Kongara.

