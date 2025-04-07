Box Office: With Jaat featuring Urvashi Rautela gearing up for release, analysing business of her last movie Daaku Maharaaj

Urvashi Rautela is a very popular actress in the Indian film industry who has appeared in numerous iconic films since her debut in the last decade. Alongside her acting, the actress is especially known for her chartbuster dance numbers that she has delivered in popular films over the years.

Among her upcoming movies, the actress will next be seen in Sunny Deol’s much-awaited action entertainer Jaat. Interestingly, Urvashi made her acting debut in 2013 with the Sunny Deol-led film Singh Saab The Great. Though she does not have a major role in Jaat, she will feature in a special dance number titled Touch Kiya. Jaat is set to release soon, on 10 April. Ahead of its release, let’s take a look at her last film, Daaku Maharaaj, and its box office performance.

Advertisement

Box Office Business of Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu action entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli. The film featured a large ensemble cast including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Ravi Kishan, and several others. It was released earlier in 2025. More than its content or cast, the film gained nationwide popularity for the song Dabidi Dibidi, which featured Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna dancing together.

Upon release, Daaku Maharaaj received mixed to positive reviews from both audiences and critics. During its theatrical run, the film grossed Rs 115 crore worldwide, earning it an "above average" verdict. Its global earnings were only slightly above its budget of Rs 100 crore.

Urvashi Rautela – Upcoming Movies

Urvashi Rautela has several films lined up for release. Her upcoming Bollywood projects include the Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer comedy Welcome To The Jungle. She will also appear in Kasoor 2, a sequel to the 2001 film Kasoor, with Aftab Shivdasani returning as the male lead. Additionally, she will be seen in the Telugu film Black Rose, which is yet to be officially announced.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Decoding Sunny Deol's Jaat opening day box office collection potential