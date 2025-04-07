Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s collaboration earns a poor Rs 1 crore on second Monday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 9: Sikandar has failed miserably to attract the audience to theaters. The film is being panned by critics for its weak and outdated storyline. Starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and others, AR Murugadoss' helmer has added Rs 1 crore more to its underwhelming business at the box office.

Sikandar Adds Rs 1 Crore To Its Tally On Day 9

Sikandar, which stars Salman Khan in the titular role, earned Rs 1 crore net at the Indian box office on the second Monday. AR Murugadoss' latest directorial venture earned Rs 89.75 crore in the opening week. This was followed by Rs 4 crore earnings on Day 8.

The cume collection of Salman Khan-starrer now stands at Rs 94.75 crore.

Here's How Much Sikandar Earned In Nine Days:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 89.75 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 94.75 crore

Salman Khan Promises To Make His Fans Happy

After the box-office failure of Sikandar, Salman Khan reportedly organized a meeting with his fans. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Salman felt that there was something off about Sikandar. The superstar also promised to make fans happy with his upcoming movies in the future.

Released on March 30, 2025, Sikandar marks Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' first collaboration. Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture is also Salman's first movie with Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj. The film also featured Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in crucial roles.

Sikandar will now compete with Sunny Deol's Jaat starting from April 10, 2025.

Amidst this, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna, is making a theatrical return after more than three decades. The 1994 iconic movie is re-releasing on April 25 this year.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you watched this latest Salman Khan film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

