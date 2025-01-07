Park Jung Min regrets less romance with Jisoo in Newtopia, reveals how Kim Go Eun got him BLACKPINK's autograph

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min starrer Newtopia is one of the most-anticipated K-drama releases of 2025. Ahead of the premiere, the actor previewed his on-screen chemistry with the K-pop idol. He revealed that he wanted to have more romantic scenes with Jisoo.

On the morning of January 7, Park Jung Min, alongside the BLACKPINK member, attended the press conference for their upcoming zombie drama, Newtopia. The Hellbound actor expressed his admiration for Jisoo and her group. "I even asked Kim Go Eun to get their autographs for me," he said.

Park Jung Min revealed that he now has two signed BLACKPINK albums at home and one of them is addressed to "Jung-min oppa. I must have lived a good life," the Uprising star recalled thinking like that.

In addition, he reflected on filming Newtopia with Jisoo. "I regret not having more romantic scenes with her," he jokingly said, asking fans to watch the series so there is a season 2 and he can fulfill his wishes.

Talking about the filming further, Park Jung Min added that for the first schedule, he shot about 10 scenes with the Snowdrop actress. It helped them build proper emotions as Jae Yoon and Young Ju. However, before they filmed together again, there was a long gap. "I found myself constantly thinking about her," the actor recalled his feelings during the solo schedule.

Park Sung Min truly has a lot of admiration for his Newtopia co-star and he didn't hesitate to show it during the press conference. He shared that although they were filming during the summer heat, Jisoo remained positive and cheerful, which also motivated him. "Watching her smile behind the monitor taught me a lot," his eyes sparked while recalling the great times.

In Newtopia, he is set to appear as Jae Yoo, a defense unit soldier stuck inside the building amid a zombie outbreak. Jisoo will portray the role of his girlfriend Young Ju.

