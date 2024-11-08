BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s side refutes singer’s December 2025 solo music comeback rumor; says ‘she will be focusing on acting’

Will BLACKPINK’s Jisoo be making a solo comeback in December? Seems like no. Her agency has stated that she doesn’t have any such plans and is rather focusing on her acting career. Earlier today, reports emerged claiming that she is working on the final preparation for her solo comeback which is slated to unveil within this year.

Shortly after, an updated report by Korean media outlets stated that Jisoo’s agency BLISSOO firmly said, “The news of her solo comeback is not true.” In addition, they also stated that she is focusing on her acting career.

While the news might disappoint fans who have been eagerly waiting for her new music since the success of FLOWER, she is expected to surprise them with different ventures.

In 2023, along with her BLACKPINK bandmates, she also ended her individual contract with YG Entertainment. A few months later, she established her own agency BLISSOO, following in the footsteps of Jennie and Lisa. Since launching her own company, Jisoo has been working on building her filmography rather than discography.

Back in August, she wrapped up the filming schedule for her debut film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. It is now set to premiere in the summer of 2025. In this film, based on a web novel by author Sing Shong, the BLACKPINK member will be co-starring alongside Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Chae Soo Bin.

Advertisement

On the other hand, she is also gearing up for her upcoming zombie drama Newtopia (previously known as Influenza). She will play the role of Park Jung Min’s girlfriend in this series. It is now scheduled to premiere on Coupang Play in January 2025. There is much excitement surrounding this drama, as this will mark her comeback after three years since Snowdrop (2021).

Despite it being her debut drama, she delivered an extraordinary performance in this historical romance. In particular, her heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry with Jung Hae In was the talk of the town for months. So, expectations run high about her acting career.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Jisoo made her solo music debut with her first single album ME featuring two tracks - FLOWER and All Eyes On Me.

ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk’s comeback horror series Donggung with Roh Yoon Seo and Cho Seung Woo filming with goal of 2025 release