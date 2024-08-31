BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love music video surpasses 2 billion views; becomes first K-pop act to achieve milestone twice

BLACKPINK, the biggest K-pop girl group has once again created history. The music video of the group’s popular song Kill This Love has officially surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube. It makes their second music video to do so and only K-pop act to achieve that milestone.

Previously, the group surpassed 2 billion views with the music video for DDU-DU DDU-DU which was released back in 2018. Kill This Love is the third music video in K-pop overall to surpass 2 billion views with PSY’s Gangnam Style being the first to do so. The music video hit the mark within just 5 years, 4 months, and 26 days.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album BORN PINK, which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. They also went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

