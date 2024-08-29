BLACKPINK’s Lisa overtakes IU as most-followed female K-pop soloist on Spotify with 8.7 million followers

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is one of the most successful K-pop idols whose fame travels beyond the borders. From releasing chart-topping songs to amassing huge international fandom, this hitmaker has done it all. Now she has set a new record as the most-followed Korean female soloist on Spotify with a whopping 8.7 million followers, surpassing IU.

With just a few four tracks under her solo discography, Lisa managed to garner 8,701,200 million followers on Spotify. She is now the most-followed female K-pop soloist on the music streaming platform, shattering IU’s previous record of 8.6 million followers. Truly, the BLACKPINK maknae continues to set an unprecedented standard of success in the realm of K-pop.

Congratulations Lisa!

2024 has been a busy year for Lisa. From returning with new music to preparing for her acting debut, the BLACKPINK member is giving it her all to advance in her solo career.

In late 2023, alongside her bandmate, the MONEY singer also expired her individual contract with YG Entertainment. Then, following in the footsteps of Jennie, Lisa also established her new agency LLOUD. A few weeks later, she also signed with the American music label RCA Records.

On June 28, ending fans’ 3-year-long wait, she made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with an energetic single titled ROCKSTAR. The track’s wild success once again showcased why the rapper is considered one of the most talented K-pop idols of all time.

Advertisement

Within 2 weeks of its release, the music video for ROCKSTAR surpassed 100 million views, setting a new career milestone for her. The track also marks the beginning of a new era for Lisa, as it is the first music she released under her new label.

On August 15, she released her second single of 2024 - New Woman featuring Spanish Singer Rosalía. The song captured a completely new side of Lisa. She presented a different point of view for her journey to stardom while encapsulating the feelings through unique imagery.

Now, she is gearing up for the release of her acting debut in the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3. She has already completed the filming schedule for it.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s R becomes FIRST album by a female Korean soloist to surpass 800 million streams on Spotify