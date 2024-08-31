Love Next Door Ep 5 preview: Jung So Min confuses Jung Hae In for her brother and chaos ensues soon after; watch

Love Next Door is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. Several episodes of the show have been released and have managed to draw in audiences right from the start. However, a preview clip of the upcoming episode has been released where Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s unexpected romance blooms.

On August 31, 2024, the preview clip for episode 4 of Love Next Door was released, where Jung Hae In and Jung So Min get into an awkward position. The clip begins with Jung So Min entering what she thinks is her brother Bae Dong Jin's room, scolding him to get up in the morning. When he refuses, she playfully jumps on top of him and starts to playfully beat him, just as they often do.

However, she’s stunned when, instead of her brother, Jung Hae In, emerges from under the blanket. She falls back onto the bed with Jung Hae In on top of her, and at that very moment, her brother walks in. Misunderstanding the situation, he immediately calls for their father. As Jung Hae In scrambles to explain, he stubs his toe on a shelf, and the video ends on that note.

The story revolves around childhood friends turned rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from aceing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company.

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in their adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.