BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía's New Woman dominates iTunes chart securing top spot in 35 regions

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosalía have become the talk of the town with their latest single release titled New Woman. The song managed to grab the fans’ attention as soon as it dropped, garnering top spots on major charts. It also ranked number one in iTunes charts in over 30 different regions.

On August 17, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía's new collaboration single New Woman managed to grab the top spots in iTunes in over 30 different regions. The countries that its ranked number one include Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, Vietnam, and more. Apart from charting in various countries, the song has also ended up at second place on the worldwide iTunes song chart and third place on the European iTunes song chart.

Watch New Woman music video:

New Woman has managed to spark the fans’ interest with its addictive sound and quirky music video. Within 24 hours of its release, the song has managed to garner a total of 27 million views on YouTube. Moreover, netizens are also praising Lisa for stepping out of her comfort zone and experimenting with new music styles.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.