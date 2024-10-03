BLACKPINK’s Lisa looks dreamy in D-day teaser for upcoming single Moonlit Floor

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set to make her much-anticipated comeback with a brand-new single titled Moonlit Floor. The K-pop star has released a teaser image ahead of its grand release, giving a glimpse of the song’s concept. Following the success of the previous singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman featuring Rosalía, expectations from the artist are at an all-time high.

On October 3, 2024, Lisa from BLACKPINK will be releasing her new song, Moonlit Floor. The artist released a teaser image just hours before its big premiere, creating anticipation among fans. In the picture, Lisa has a softer look, which is different from her usual style, alongside bold statement jewellery. Previously, she performed the song during her performance at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024. However, it will be officially released on October 3, 2024, at 8 PM ET.

Furthermore, Lisa has been confirmed to headline at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. It is expected that the artist will also be singing the new song at the show and also the recently released singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman, featuring Rosalía.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.