BLACKPINK’s Lisa takes on ROCKSTAR challenge with fans at pop-up store in Seoul; pulls valued gift

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently took the internet by storm with her latest solo single ROCKSTAR. Now, along with her agency, the K-pop idol inaugurated a pop-up store in Seoul, selling merch and goods themed with her song’s vibe. On this day, a huge crowd of fans were overjoyed to see the K-pop icon taking on the ROCKSTAR challenge live.

Lisa visits ROCKSTAR pop-up store in Seoul

On July 13, Lisa graced the ROCKSTAR pop-up in Seoul on day 1. She was welcomed by a massive crowd of fans who had queued all day to meet their favorite K-pop idol. She also greeted the fans with a warm smile, expressing her joy to see the turnout of the pop-up store.

She participated in the ROCKSTAR challenge, filming a video with the fans, as they sang along to the backtrack. Meanwhile, Lisa also won a poster, hand-signed by herself, and hilariously showed it off to the fans.

Here’s a glimpse of Lisa’s attendance at the ROCKSTAR pop-up store in Seoul:

More about Lisa's ROCKSTAR

On June 28, Lisa made her much-awaited solo comeback with the single ROCKSTAR. The song instantly became a fan-favorite, thanks to its groovy vibes, addictive chorus, and not to mention the K-pop idol’s many talents.

From insane rap flow and fierce looks to an iconic dance break and bold expression, Lisa showed why she is considered a global icon through this song. Moreover, in ROCKSTAR, the BLACKPINK member celebrated her Thai roots and culture.

Advertisement

Lisa created history with the song, achieving 10 million music video views within 6 hours, surpassing many 2024 K-pop releases such as IU’s Love wins all, BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S, and more.

She has also swept 3 major Billboard charts with this smash-hit track. ROCKSTAR climbed atop the Top 10 Global Excluding US chart, landed at no. 4 on Global 200, and debuted at no. 70 on last week’s Hot 100. With this song, she has also set a new personal record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing her previous solos MONEY and LALISA.

Meanwhile, within two weeks of its release, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR MV hit the 100 million view mark on YouTube, proving the global star’s immense influence. Additionally, this marks Lisa’s first solo music release under her new agency LLOUD.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Mark takes over London in smart fit for 2024 Wimbledon Championship; see PICS