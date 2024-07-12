BLACKPINK's Lisa's ROCKSTAR music video surpasses 100 million views in two weeks

BLACKPINK's Lisa's ROCKSTAR music video crossed 100 million views in just about 15 days. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the idol to return with a solo track. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

Lisa's ROCKSTAR music video crosses 100 million views

On July 12, LLOUD announced that BLACKPINK's Lisa's ROCKSTAR has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The music video managed to mark this streak within two weeks after its release. ROCKSTAR marked her first solo comeback since 2021. Additionally, this is also her first official release under her own label, LLOUD. The song quickly became a fan favorite after its release and the music video also garnered millions of views within a span of just a few hours.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

According to reports, BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency, LLOUD, earlier this year.

Lisa will be headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival along with Post Malone, Doja Cat and more. This will mark her first live solo set. The event will be taking place on September 28 at the Central Park Great Lawn, New York. It will be hosted by Hugh Jackman.

