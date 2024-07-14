NCT’s Mark takes over London in smart fit for 2024 Wimbledon Championship; see PICS

NCT’s Mark Lee is known for his model-like features that shine bright in any fit. Recently, the K-pop idol stole the spotlight in an outfit by a brand he represents as an ambassador. He attended the fashion house’s new flagship store opening for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

NCT's Mark Lee turns heads in London

On July 14, Mark Lee graced the opening event for Ralph Lauren’s New Bond Street flagship store in London for the Wimbledon Championships. The NCT member channeled his soft boy charm in a dark brown and white striped inner tee, a suede deep yellow ochre denim jacket, and a beige trouser.

He elevated the look with a heart-warming smile that never fails to captivate the fans. On this day, Mark Lee also slayed in two more fits provided by the brand while visiting the flagship store.

He rocked a casual look in a white oversized shirt, tee, and denim shorts while roaming the streets of London. Additionally, the 200 singer aced a handsome boyfriend vibe in an oversized blue checked shirt, beige trousers, and a charming smile.

On this day, many fans shared glimpses of him from the streets of London.

See Mark Lee’s photos here:

Who is Mark Lee?

Mark Lee is a Canada-born K-pop idol who joined SM Entertainment as a trainee in 2012. In April 2016, alongside Doyoung, Taeyong, Ten, and Jaehyun, he debuted as a member of NCT’s first sub-unit, NCT U.

Three months later, he was announced as a member of the band’s other sub-unit, NCT 127. In the same year, he joined NCT Dream. He marked his first solo activity with a feature on Henry Lau’s Going Through Your Heart, an original soundtrack for KBS drama Sweet Stranger and Me.

On August 7, 2019, Mark Lee was confirmed to be a member of SuperM, a cohesive supergroup by SM Entertainment also consisting of EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, WayV’s Ten and former member Lucas, and NCT’s Taeyong.

On May 16, 2024, he released his official solo debut single, 200. Mark Lee is currently working on his forthcoming first solo album, which is set to release in 2025.

