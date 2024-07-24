BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR becomes fastest female K-pop soloist song to hit 100 million streams on Spotify

Lisa from BLACKPINK recently made her much-anticipated solo comeback with a brand new single titled ROCKSTAR. The song immediately went viral among fans, gaining immense popularity both domestically and internationally. Among many achievements, Lisa has managed to become the fastest K-pop female soloist to achieve 100 million plays on their solo track.

On July 24, 2024, Lisa’s newly released solo track ROCKSTAR garnered 100 million plays on the music streaming platform Spotify. The song was able to achieve this marvelous feat within 23 days of its release. Moreover, Lisa has also set the record for being the fastest female K-pop soloist to reach this milestone.

Previously, the artist has also set the record for having the biggest first-week debut by a female K-pop soloist on the platform and accumulated 39 million streams. The music video was also extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. The video crossed 100 million views within two weeks of its release and currently, it has 123 million views.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa made her debut as a solo artist with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and the song grabbed top spots on international charts, including the Billboard Global 200. She also received multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022, making her the first K-pop soloist to receive it.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.