Sikandar India Box Office Update 8 Days: Salman Khan's action drama nets unapologetic Rs 93 crore by 2nd Sunday

Salman Khan’s Sikandar continues its struggle at the box office. The movie nets Rs 93 crore in 8 days of theatrical run in India.

Published on Apr 06, 2025 | 10:11 PM IST | 2.4K
Salman Khan
Credits: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, and starring Salman Khan in the lead, along with an ensemble cast, is facing the wrath of weak content at the box office. The negative word-of-mouth hampered Sikandar's business massively. 

Sikandar continues struggle; collects Rs 93 crore in 8 days in India

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the home production, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar opened to a decent figure and then showed some momentum on Eid day. Soon after the holiday period went over, the action drama crashed big time. 

As per estimates, the Salman Khan starrer could collect Rs 4 crore on Day 8. The total 8-day cume of Sikandar now stands at Rs 93 crore net at the Indian box office. 

Sikandar crawls towards the Rs 100 crore mark; turns BIG FLOP

Looking at the continuous drops and a terrible box office trend, Sikandar might crawl to the Rs 100 crore net mark in India, but it won’t go much further from there on. The lifetime box office collection of Sikandar is expected to be around Rs 180 crore globally, becoming one of the biggest flops of Salman Khan. 

The leading cast of Sikandar also stars Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Smita Patil. The film has broken the blockbuster spree of Rashmika Mandanna which was set up by Animal, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava. It has also proved to be one of the lowest grossing movies of Salman Khan ever since his prime.

Day-Wise Collections Of Sikandar Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections
Day 1 Rs 25 crore
Day 2 Rs 27 crore
Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore
Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore
Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore
Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 7 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 8 Rs 4 crore (est.)
Total Rs 93.25 crore

Sikandar in cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

