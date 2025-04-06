Halle Berry is 'Fan' of Chris Hemsworth After MCU Star Took Stand for Her on Crime 101 Sets: ‘I’m Gonna Follow This Guy...'

Halle Berry opened up about the one time Chris Hemsworth took a stand for her on the sets of Crime 101, and she became his fan forever. Berry joined the Thor star at the CinemaCon to promote their new project, and speaking to E! News, the actress revealed how the Australian native proved himself by standing up for a woman.

Hemsworth stepped in for the lead role in the Prime Video movie after Pedro Pascal denied the role due to schedule conflicts. Meanwhile, the actor too shared that he had been following Berry’s work for a long time and was thrilled to have gotten a chance to work with the actress.

Showering praise on Hemsworth, the Monster’s Ball actress stated, “[He’s] a stand-up guy. I won’t go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman.”

She further added, “He didn’t have to do it and he did it.”

As for the movie, the Extraction star will portray the role of a jewel thief with Berry, who plays an insurance broker.

Meanwhile, speaking fondly about the Catwoman star, Hemsworth shared that he was intimidated by the actress’ presence in the room. The actor said, “I’ve admired Halle’s work for many, many years. I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing.”

Additionally, the cast members joining Hemsworth and Berry in the movie include Mark Ruffalo, Monica Barbaro, and Barry Keoghan.

As for the future projects, Hemsworth is set to reprise his iconic role of Thor in Avengers: Doomsday.

