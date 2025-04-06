Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away; Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal shoot for Hera Pheri 3 promo

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

It has been a week full of major news from the Hindi film industry. Senior actor Manoj Kumar passes away. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal shoot for Hera Pheri 3 promo. Check out the list of important news below.

Here are the top 8 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Manoj Kumar passes away at 87

On April 4, 2025, veteran Bollywood star Manoj Kumar passed away due to heart-related complications. On April 6, 2025, several Bollywood celebs like Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, and more attended the prayer meet hosted by the late actor’s family.

2. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shoot for Hera Pheri 3 promo

On April 3, 2025, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty came together to shoot for the promo video of Hera Pheri 3. Filmmaker Priyadarshan directed them for the promotional shoot which will be used to announce the comic caper officially.

3. Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez passes away

After being hospitalized due to a stroke, Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez passed away on April 6, 2024. The actress is yet to officially release a statement on the matter.

4. Saif Ali Khan attack accused Shariful Fakir files bail plea

Shariful Fakir, accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his home, applied for bail. His lawyer claimed that Fakir’s arrest was unlawful. It was also alleged that the arrest was illegal because the police did not provide him with a copy of the grounds for his arrest.

5. Ma Anand Sheela reveals who should play her character in a movie

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ma Anand Sheela, Osho’s most trusted aide stated that she would like Alia Bhatt to play her character in a movie. Priyanka Chopra Jonas can also play her part, she exclaimed.

6. Vin Diesel shared a throwback picture with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel shared a throwback picture with his co-star from the film’s set. The caption of the post simply said, “Xander…”

7. Hrithik Roshan finally opens up about directing Krrish 4

During the Rangotsav event in Atlanta, United States, Hrithik Roshan talked about making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. He said, “And now I am going behind the camera again. Good luck to me. I can’t tell you how nervous I am.”

8. Salman Khan waves at fans on Eid

On Eid 2025, Salman Khan appeared behind a bulletproof glass-enclosed balcony at his Galaxy Apartments to greet fans. He was joined by his adorable niece Ayat.

Bonus News: RJ Mahvash broke silence on dating Yuzvendra Chahal. The social media personality told Yuvaa "I am very much single.”

