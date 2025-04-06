Box Office: With Good Bad Ugly up for release, revisiting movies featuring iconic pair of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan
s Good Bad Ugly is set to release soon, let’s revisit the iconic pair of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan on-screen.
Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil action entertainer Good Bad Ugly is set to release on 10 April—the trailer for the film was released recently to elevate the hype among the fans. Along with being a much-hyped Ajith Kumar film, it reintroduces audiences to the iconic on-screen pair of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan.
Another action-thriller, Vidaamuyarchi, was released earlier this year, starring the same pair as the lead, but sadly failed at the box office. As we are set to witness them once again, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable movies starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan together:
1. Vidaamuyarchi
The action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi is the most recent film featuring Ajith and Trisha Krishnan together, released earlier this year. The film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and starring Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra. This much-hyped big-screen entertainer was received negatively by the audience, which became a box office disaster with a worldwide gross of Rs 138 crore against a Rs 200 crore budget.
2. Yennai Arindhaal
Yennai Arindhaal was a Tamil action thriller directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film was released in 2015 and features Ajith Kumar along with Trisha Krishnan, Arun Vijay, and Anushka Shetty. The film was met with positive reviews and proved to be a box office hit starring the iconic pair.
3. Kireedam
Kireedam was released in 2007 and was a Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Kireedam starring Mohanlal. The film starred Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan alongside Rajkiran as its leading cast. A.L. Vijay helmed Kireedam, which was his directorial debut and proved to be a box office hit in its lifetime run.
4. Mankatha
Mankatha is a memorable Tamil action thriller released in 2011. Alongside Ajith and Trisha, the film featured an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav Reddy, Jayaprakash, Aravind Akash and others. The film was directed by Venkat Prabhu and became a box-office success.
More About Good Bad Ugly
Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil action comedy film set to release on 10 April 2025. The film also features Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Jackie Shroff, and Priya Prakash Varrier among the leads. It is directed by Adhik Ravichandran under the Mythri Movie Makers production house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's mass actioner records PHENOMENAL pre-sales, grosses Rs 7 crore