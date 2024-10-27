BLACKPINK’s Rosé achieves Perfect All-Kill with Bruno Mars collaboration APT, earning her first-ever as soloist

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s latest release with Bruno Mars is soaring high everywhere. While the song continues to become a viral hit on social media platforms, it has already reached some of the most impressive positions on esteemed music charts across the world. Apart from the Apple Music chart, UK Singles, and more, it has also achieved a PAK (Perfect All-Kill) in South Korea.

On October 27, iChart officially announced that Rosé had achieved a perfect All-Kill with her solo comeback release APT. The collab with Brun Mars has No.1 on daily and top 100 MelOn charts, YouTube Music’s Top Songs Chart, FLO real-time chart, VIBE’s daily chart, and daily and weekly iChart.

Although she has previously earned the feat with the BLACKPINK releases, with APT, she achieved her first-ever solo Perfect All-Kill. She is now the only K-pop soloist to have earned this milestone both solo and with her group in this decade.

Congratulations Rosé!

While Rosé’s APT was achieving Perfect All-Kill in South Korea, it was also strengthing its spot on the global music charts. On October 26, it debuted at No. 4 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. With this, not only did the BLACKPINK member achieve her personal best position on the chart but also became the highest-ranking female K-pop soloist on it.

APT is an upbeat retro-inspired track that is unlike anything we have heard from her before. In addition, her voice perfectly synced with the American singer Bruno Mars, taking the pop-punk sound of the song to a whole new level.

Despite not having much promotion before the song’s release on October 18, APT became an instant hit, trending on all social media platforms, and reaching new peaks on global music charts.

The song is inspired by a Korean drinking game. Rosé revealed in an interview that initially she had asked her team to delete the song as she was concerned what would be the people’s reaction due to the theme. However, seems like she didn’t need to worry at all, as APT is undoubtedly one of the biggest K-pop hits of 2024.

With the song’s unprecedented success, all eyes are now on Rosé’s first studio album rosie.

