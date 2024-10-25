BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s zombie drama Newtopia eyes January 2025 premiere; here's what we know

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is making her highly-anticipated acting comeback after 3 years. She has already completed the filming for her upcoming zombie drama Newtopia, where she will be seen acting alongside Park Jung Min. As per the latest update, the drama is eyeing a January premiere.

On October 25, Field Movie published an interview with Newtopia’s lead actor Park Jung Min. While talking about his upcoming works, he revealed that the zombie drama is scheduled to premiere in January 2025. Although the exact date is yet to be revealed, fans are now eagerly looking forward to his chemistry with Jisoo in this series.

Meanwhile, back in August, Coupang Play released a short video, featuring the two leads, where they confirmed that Newtopia will be released in 2025.

The upcoming drama is a fantasy thriller that will present a new take on the zombie trope. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will be appearing as Young Ju. She is someone new to society and grapples to manage her relationship with her boyfriend Jae Yun, before he breaks up with her.

Park Jung Min is set to dazzle viewers as her boyfriend Jae Yun. He enlisted for mandatory military service at the age of 26 and then started seeking job opportunities in the defense industry. However, he is a weak person who lacks confidence. While anxious about her future, he breaks up with Young Ju.

Confused with the situation, she arrives at a high-rise building of the defense unit to meet her boyfriend. However before the two of them have an opportunity to talk it out, they get trapped inside as hoards of zombies suddenly attack them.

Advertisement

The weak Jae Yun becomes strong while fighting the flesh-eating monsters and almost takes the undeclared leadership of the squads trapped inside. Apart from Jisoo and Park Jung Min, the drama will also feature Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, and more actors.

Meanwhile, this will be Jisoo’s first drama in 3 years since Snowdrop. She also has two more acting projects in the pipeline. Her first film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint will preemie in Summer 2025, while she is in talks for another drama titled Monthly Boyfriend.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Seok confirms he's dating Social Savvy Class 101 co-star Kang Na Eon; Began relationship after filming ended