BTS’ Jin’s I’ll Be There tops iTunes charts worldwide; debuts in Spotify Global Top 10 with 4.6 million first-day streams

BTS’ Jin is setting an unprecedented standard of success with his solo comeback release I’ll Be There. The song was unveiled as the pre-release for his forthcoming solo album Happy and needless to say, its position on the global music charts is setting the backdrop for the upcoming album’s success.

According to the latest updates, Jin’s I’ll Be There amassed a whopping 4,692,222 million streams on the first day of its release on October 25. With this impressive stream count, the song debuted at No. 9 on Spotify’s Daily Global Top Songs, marking the BTS member’s biggest solo entry on the chart yet. Previously, in 2022, The Astronaut by Jin landed at No. 17 on this chart.

In addition to Spotify, I’ll Be There reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart worldwide. On the first day of its release, the song topped the chart in at least 65 regions across the globe including France, Indonesia, Japan, and more.

While Jin’s latest release continues to reign over the music charts, his previous solo releases like The Astronaut, Super Tuna, Abyss, and Tonight also re-entered the iTunes Top Songs chart in many regions across the globe.

Congratulations Jin!

On October 25, Jin made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with I’ll Be There, the pre-release track of his first solo album Happy, which is slated to release on November 15. The upbeat rockability-infused track captured the BTS member in a completely new way, something fans have never witnessed before. For this song, not only he attempted a new genre, but also perfected it, once again demonstrating his outstanding vocal prowess.

In addition, in the energetic music video, Jin is seen embracing a different style that matches the rockstar vibes. He also gave a shoutout to his teammates through many intricate details that were meticulously hidden in plain sight.

Watch the music video for I’ll Be There here:

Jin’s upcoming album Happy is set to release on November 15 at 2 PM KST. As per the buzz, the album is filled with band sounds and soda pop songs. In addition, it had already been confirmed that Red Velvet’s Wendy will be featured in one of those tracks, raising further anticipation for the release.

