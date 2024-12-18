BLACKPINK’s Rosé becomes first K-pop female artist to chart 2 songs simultaneously with toxic till the end debut

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently made her solo comeback with a first-ever full-length solo album, rosie, on December 6, 2024. Soon after its release, the album managed to grab top spots in both domestic and international charts. Furthermore, she has made history as the first K-pop artist to have two songs chart simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100.

On December 18, 2024, Rosé made waves on Billboard's Hot 100 with her new song toxic till the end from her first full solo studio album, rosie, debuting at no. 90 and marking her third solo entry on the chart. The track joins her collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT., which remains strong at no. 20 in its eighth consecutive week on the chart. With this milestone, Rosé has become the first female K-pop soloist in history to chart multiple songs on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Previously, APT. achieved significant success, reaching the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100 and cementing Rosé's status as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. She also earned another achievement, with the song grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so.

Watch toxic till the end music video

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Rosé shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy Park. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

