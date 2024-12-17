BLACKPINK’s Rosé’ and Bruno Mars’ APT becomes fastest music video to achieve 600 million views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. The music video has managed to garner a total of 600 million views, becoming the fastest track to do so.

On December 17, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ chart-topping collaboration APT. crossed an impressive 600 million views on YouTube. Released on October 18, 2024, the track achieved this remarkable milestone in just 59 days and 18 hours. This milestone crowns the track as the quickest K-pop music video to accomplish this record. On top of that, it’s set a new record for female K-pop artists, reaching the landmark quicker than any video before it.

The duo performed the song live at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The track achieved significant success, reaching the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and cementing Rosé’s status as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. Previously, she earned another achievement with APT., grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so.

Watch APT. music video

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track toxic till the end featuring Evan Mock. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Rosé shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy Park. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

