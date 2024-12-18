Lee Min Ho says it was great ‘to lock eyes and breathe together’ with When the Stars Gossip co-star Gong Hyo Jin

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead. During the press conference, the actors revealed their experiences of working with each other. The plot of the series follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a star and form a special relationship.

On December 18, 2024, a press conference for the upcoming K-drama When the Stars Gossip was held at The Saint Grand Ballroom in Sindorim, Guro-gu, Seoul. Director Park Shin Woo, including cast members Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, and Han Ji Eun. Lee Min Ho expressed that working with Gong Hyo Jin felt overdue and described it as an extraordinary experience.

He said, “It feels like we met later than we should have. It was such a great experience to work with her, to lock eyes and breathe together in a place without air.”

The actor also noted the unique challenges presented by the drama’s unconventional set, emphasizing the importance of having a supportive partner like Gong Hyo Jin, which allowed him to exceed his limits and find happiness on set.

Gong Hyo Jin shared her own impressions of her co-star, revealing initial misconceptions. She had thought he might be aloof, like some of his on-screen characters, but discovered he is deeply reflective and thoughtful. She appreciated his unique perspectives, which often surprised her and enriched their collaboration.

When the Stars Gossip is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

Some of the other supporting actors include Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more.

The K-drama is set to be released on January 4, 2024.

