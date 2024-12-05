BLACKPINK's Rosé faces trouble with her lover in rosie title-track Toxic Till The End teaser images; check it out

Get ready, fans! BLACKPINK's Rosé is all set to unveil her first studio album, rosie. The K-pop idol has unveiled an exciting poster for the title track Toxic Till The End, along with a teaser image, providing a glimpse into the concept of the much-awaited song.

On December 5, Rosé dropped a new poster for Toxci Till The End, the title track for her upcoming full-length album rosie. The poster featured a big garden where two tiny human beings were running from each other. That's Rosé and her lover, played by American actor Evan Mock. The gloomy atmosphere hints at the trouble the couple is facing in their toxic relationship.

The teaser image, on the other hand, showed a completely different side of their romance. The couple is seen sitting close to each other, affectionately looking at the love of their life, probably trying to fix one last time before they part ways.

Both the poster and teaser image have sent fans into a frenzy, who can't wait to see the on-screen chemistry between Rosé and Evan Mock.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, earlier today, Rosé announced that her first solo studio album rosie will arrive at 12 AM KST (8:30 AM IST) on December 6. The album will feature a total of 12 songs, including pre-releases such as APT featuring Bruno Mars and Number One Girl, title-track Toxic Till The End, and B-sides like 3 Am, Two Years, Dance All Night, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Stay A Little Longer, Gameboy, and Drinks Or Coffee.

With the contrasting vibe between APT and Number One Girl, Rosé has already previewed that rosie will be the most versatile release yet under her solo discography. Meanwhile, there's much excitement, as with the Bruno Mars collab, the BLACKPINK vocalist has already set the backdrop for her forthcoming album's success.

As of December 5, the music video for APT has amassed a whopping 500 million views, becoming the fastest in K-pop to achieve the feat. The song also became the first by a female K-pop soloist to chart in the top 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

