BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT break BTS' Dynamite's record as fastest K-pop music video to hit 500 million views

BLACKPINK's Rose and Bruno Mars' APT has shattered a record previously held by BTS for 4 years. Their latest collab, APT, which became a viral hit, has now surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. It took just 48 days for the song to reach this impressive milestone.

On December 5, around 10:30 PM KST, the music video for APT hit a whopping 500 million views on YouTube. Currently, it has amassed an estimated 501,108,169 views. Released on October 18, 2024, it took the song only 48 days to achieve the feat. With this, Rosé is now the fastest K-pop act to surpass 500 million views on YouTube. The record was previously held by BTS with their smash-hit all-English track Dynamite.

APT is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of this year across the globe. The song arrived on October 18 with a playful music video that featured the singers Rosé and Bruno Mars having the time of their lives inside a studio room. The upbeat rock-infused track became an instant hit, especially its retro essence that evokes nostalgia. The song went massively viral on social media platforms, with many fans participating in the dance challenge. It became the biggest male-female due debut of this year, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone's collab Fortnight.

APT also became the fastest 2024 song overall to amass 500 million streams on Spotify. In addition, the track also broke a record held by BTS' Butter for the biggest streaming week on YouTube Music, earning a whopping 21.1 million in its first week of release.

The achievements continue! Before it surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, the music video for APT became the fastest in K-pop to exceed 300 million, breaking a record held by PSY's Gentleman.

APT marks the most successful song under Rosé's solo discography, helping her solidify her global stardom ahead of her studio album release. The BLACKPINK member is now set to release her first full album, rosie, which will arrive on December 6 with 12 tracks in total, with pre-releases APT and Number One Girl.

