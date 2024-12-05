BLACKPINK's Rosé raises anticipation as she reveals release time in new teaser poster for first studio album rosie; check out HERE

BLACKPINK's Rosé has unveiled a brand-new teaser poster for her upcoming studio album rosie. The time when the album will be released on December 6 has finally been announced, raising much anticipation among the fans. How excited are you for her first full album?

On December 5, Rosé's current agency THE BLACK LABEL unveiled a new teaser poster, announcing that her studio album rosie will arrive at 12:00 AM KST (8:30 AM IST) on December 6. Fans are extremely excited, as this will be her first full-length album since her solo debut in 2021.

In the new teaser poster, the BLACKPINK member showed her chic charm, leaning against a colorful backdrop, hinting at the vivid and versatile songs included in her forthcoming album.

See the poster here:

Meanwhile, Rosé has already kicked off the releases for rosie. Back on October 18, she unveiled the pre-release track APT featuring Bruno Mars. It was her first solo comeback in 3 years, so there was much expectation. Needless to say, the K-pop idol didn't disappoint her fans. APT became a viral hit all over the world, breaking records and ranking high on music charts.

With this song, Rosé became the first female K-pop soloist ever to break into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the music video also amassed 500 million views within just 48 days of release, becoming the fastest in K-pop to achieve the feat, even breaking a record previously held by BTS' Dynamite.

APT is the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, overtaking Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight. In addition, with this viral hit, Rose earned her first-ever solo Perfect All-Kill on the Korean music charts.

Following the wild success of APT, Rosé unveiled the second pre-release track from her first studio album. Titled Number One Girl, this song is completely different than the Bruno Mars collab, showing the versatile range she boasts as a star singer. Number One Girl also became an instant fan favorite, further brewing excitement for the release of rosie.

As her first full-length album is all set to arrive tomorrow, fans are getting ready.

Are you excited?

