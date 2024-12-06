BLACKPINK's Rosé shares her toxic till the end love story in Gilmore Girls-coded music video; WATCH

BLACKPINK's Rosé has dropped another music video for her first studio album, rosie. At around 12 am EST (10:30 AM IST) today, the K-pop idol unveiled the exciting MV for the title track, Toxic Till the End. It features American actor Evan Mock, who plays the role of Rose's ex-lover.

On December 6, Rosé dropped the music video for Toxic Till the End. It presents a rollercoaster love story that ended tragically. The BLACKPINK member narrates it from the very beginning, where she first met 'the ex'. Played by Evan Mock, this guy was trying to hitchhike when Rosé spotted him and picked him up in her car. That's when it all began. From strangers to friends, from friends to lovers, it didn't take long for them to begin their love story.

One day when skateboarding, the guy breaks his arm. During his recovery, Rosé accompanies her, sometimes playing chess, sometimes helping him freshen up, and sometimes just spending hours talking. However, things change in the blink of an eye when she discovers him cheating on her. Somewhere, she knew that's how it would end up because they were 'toxic from the start' and till the end. Bonus: the rollercoaster love story features amazing chemistry between Rosé and Evan Mock that will stay in your heart for the longest time.

The music video seems heavily inspired by the Gilmore Girls aesthetic, perfectly capturing the 90s rom-com vibe. Through toxic till the end, the K-pop idol once again proved she was here to stay and reign in the global music scene. This is Rosé's world, and we are just living in it!

Watch the MV here:

On December 6, midnight KST (8:30 PM IST, December 5), Rosé released her highly anticipated first studio album, rosie. It features a total of 12 songs, including the title track Toxic Till the End, pre-release APT featuring Bruno Mars and Number One Girl, and B-sides 3 Am, Two Years, Dance All Night, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Stay A Little Longer, Gameboy, and Drinks Or Coffee. The pre-release songs, especially APT, which was released back on October 18, became massive hit, setting the backdrop for this album's success

