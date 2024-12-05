Rosé reveals she got shingles due to stress over BLACKPINK's future, shares plans for solo career on ZIP Daesung; WATCH

BLACKPINK's Rosé is currently at the peak of her solo career. Her comeback single APT, which was released back on October 18, became a massive hit globally, setting the backdrop for her forthcoming studio album rosie. On her recent appearance on BIGBANG's Daesung's talk show, she revealed her future plans, while also talking about why she felt stressed during COVID-19.

On December 5, ZIP Daesung released a new episode featuring BLACKPINK's Rosé. She appeared to promote her upcoming full album rosie, while also talking about various things. She revealed that she got shingles during COVID-19.

"I thought what if no one looks for BLACKPINK anymore?" she said that the pandemic happened right when they were at the peak of their career, indicating their Coachella appearance and hit releases like Kill This Love.

The singer said that she was so worried about the group's future that she got shingles. "Ever since I was 16, I have been training to be a singer. But at my age, I could have ended up jobless," she laughed thinking how far she thought under the stress.

In addition, Rosé also revealed her future plans for her solo career. Daesung asked, "What's your final goal, what kind of artist do you want to be?" to which she replied that she wants to make music that her fans will relate to and find comfort in difficult times. The APT singer added that her upcoming studio album rosie is the product of such thoughts and she is confident that it will really be a good message.

Her excitement for the release could be shown through her sparkling eyes, once again demonstrating she is truly an artist who is passionate about her craft.

Watch Rose on ZIP Daesung here:

Rosé is now gearing up for the release of her first full album rosie, which is set to arrive on December 6. It will feature a total of 12 songs including pre-releases like APT and Number One Girl and the title track Toxic Till The End. Both pre-releases were instant fan favorites. In particular, the Bruno Mars collab APT became one of the best releases of this year.

