NewJeans criticizes ADOR's lawsuit as 'inhumane'; accuses agency of harassing group's staff after announcing contract termination

Following NewJeans' announcement of termination, ADOR filed a lawsuit aiming to legally uphold the validity of its exclusive contract with the quintet. With a public statement, the girl group responded to the lawsuit, making it clear that they were no longer interested in working with the agency after the breach of trust. In addition, they also accused ADOR of mistreating their staff members amid the dispute.

On December 6, NewJeans issued a statement refuting ADOR's claims that since the agency provided investment and support, the contract will remain valid until it is recovered.

"We have already returned profits in excess of our investment to both ADOR and HYBE, and HYBE has attempted to sabotage us by maligning and reverse virally devaluing us, and ADOR has aided and abetted this after a change in management," the girl group stated.

They reiterated that both ADOR and HYBE have breached the trust by showing their inability to protect them on multiple occasions, so they feel staying there any more will only cause them harm in the future.

"As stated in our exclusive agreement, there is no longer any reason to work with ADOR and HYBE," the quintet made it clear, despite the recent lawsuit. They also pointed out that their exclusive contract clearly mentioned that they can terminate in case the agency fails to fulfill its obligations. Instead of following the agreement, forcing them to continue for 5 more years is inhumane, said the girl group.

NewJeans added that they have indeed given 14 days to ADOR to cure the breach they have caused, but the agency failed to meet their demands.

"ADOR has now filed a lawsuit seeking a court’s judgment on the legality of this termination. However, this is merely a post facto procedure to obtain judicial confirmation," they stated.

In addition, the quintet further claimed that despite the announcement of termination, they are diligently working on completing the prior scheduled activities; however, they are shocked by ADOR's sudden mistreatment towards the staff members.

"We have also witnessed managers and staff who are helping us with those shows crying because they have been severely harassed by ADOR and HYBE, including having their laptops taken away from them and being subjected to interrogations," they criticized the agency for such 'unconscionable' behavior.

Finally, NewJeans made a strong statement saying that they are looking forward to the trial process of this lawsuit, indicating their unity, and that they also might proceed legally over this contract dispute.

