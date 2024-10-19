BLACKPINK's Rosé-Bruno Mar's APT SURPASSES Taylor Swift-Post Malone's Fortnight as biggest male-female duet debut of 2024

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars have scripted history in the industry with their highly anticipated duet, APT, which has officially surpassed Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight as the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024. Released on October 18, 2024, at 1 PM KST, APT has quickly become a record-breaking sensation, setting new benchmarks across multiple platforms since its debut.

Within 24 hours of its release, APT achieved incredible milestones, including becoming the most-liked and fastest duet to hit 10 million views on YouTube in 2024. This triumph eclipsed Fortnight, which had held the title since its debut on April 19, 2024, and had even snagged the Best Collab award at the 2024 Video Music Awards. The swift success of APT has solidified Rosé and Bruno Mars as formidable collaborators, captivating audiences around the globe.

The song's appeal extends beyond YouTube, as APT dominated the iTunes charts, reaching the top in 51 regions, including Australia, France, and the Philippines. Notably, it debuted at No. 8 on the U.S. iTunes charts, making Rosé the first Asian female solo artist to land a song in the top 10. This significant achievement highlights her rising influence in the international music scene.

APT serves as a pre-single for Rosé's upcoming album, with its title inspired by a traditional Korean game called the ‘apartment game’. The connection to cultural elements adds a unique layer to the song, showing Rosé's roots while appealing to a global audience. The collaboration has been met with enthusiastic support from fans, with Rosé becoming the highest debuting female Asian act on iTunes U.S., further emphasizing her groundbreaking artistry.

In addition to its chart-topping success, APT has achieved a real-time all-kill on major Korean streaming platforms, securing the number one position on Melon, Genie, Flo, and BUGS. This marks Rosé's first solo number one on MelOn Top 100, showcasing her growth as a solo artist apart from BLACKPINK.

With APT, Rosé and Bruno Mars have not only set new records but have also demonstrated the power of collaboration in music. Fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for both artists as they continue to make history in the music world.

