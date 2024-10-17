BLACKPINK's Rosé teams up with Bruno Mars for new single APT releasing on October 18; Details

After teasing fans with their party pictures, BLACKPINK member Rosé and Bruno Mars have finally made the much-awaited announcement of their official collaboration. Fans are buzzing with excitement as BLACKPINK's Rosé has joined forces with the legendary Bruno Mars for a brand-new single, APT, set to be released on October 18.

On the eve of October 16, Rosé took to her Instagram to share a vibrant poster for the upcoming single, captioning it simply, "APT. OCT 18." The anticipation surrounding this collaboration has been palpable, especially after the duo shared lighthearted moments from a recent gathering, showing their playful chemistry online.

Take a look at the poster for APT here;

Earlier that day, Rosé posted a delightful Polaroid of herself with Bruno Mars, both dressed in white shirts and black pants, and laughing together. She captioned it, “The night I taught Bruno how to play a Korean drinking game.” This glimpse into their fun-filled night hinted at the chemistry that fans hope will translate into their music.

Bruno Mars further fueled the excitement by sharing a candid shot on his Instagram, capturing them playing games with friends. His caption was a humorous recounting of his night, saying, “So this was me hanging on for dear life after @roses_are_rosie introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy.” He continued with a playful anecdote, revealing, “Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like, ‘woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?’” This banter highlights their fun dynamic, sparking interest in how it might influence their musical collaboration.

Meanwhile, Rosé has been on a creative roll lately, recently announcing her solo studio album, rosie, set to drop on December 6, 2024. After signing her solo exclusive management rights with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by renowned YG producer Teddy, she’s poised to make her comeback after nearly 3 years since she last released -R- in 2021. Additionally, her affiliation with Atlantic Records, home to pop giants like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX, sets the stage for exciting possibilities.

