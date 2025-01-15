BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT joins BTS' Dynamite as only K-pop song to feature in top 5 list of Billboard Pop Radio Airplay chart

BLACKPINK's Rose's addictive track APT. featuring Bruno Mars is at No. 5 on the Billboard Pop Radio Airplay chart, as revealed by them on January 14. This particular chart measures weekly plays on mainstream top 40 radio stations across the United States. Previously, the only other K-pop song to achieve the 5th spot on the list was BTS's Dynamite.

APT. was at No. 7 in the previous week and ascended two places in this week's ranking. With that, Rosé becomes the first female K-pop artist to break into the top 5 of the Pop Airplay chart. With APT., Rosé debuted in the chart as a soloist and also became the only K-pop soloist to reach the milestone. The other song that made it to the spot back in December 2020 is a group track, BTS's Dynamite.

Besides Rosé's solo track, BLACKPINK, as a group, made it to the chart a few times, with No. 21 being their best record. Rosé's APT. also became the 5th K-pop song ever to be featured in the Top 10 Pop Airplay chart. The four other tracks that made it to the list were PSY's Gangnam Style at No. 10 on Oct. 27, 2012, followed by BTS' Dynamite at No. 5 on December 19, 2020, BTS' Butter at No. 7 on August 7, 2021 and Fifty Fifty's Cupid at No. 7 on August 5, 2023.

Rosé's APT. also featured in another Billboard chart this week. The fun track retained its spot at No. 5 in its 12th week on Billboard’s Hot 100. APT., a pre-release song from Rosé's debut album, rosie, has been breaking records ever since its release. It remained at the No. 1 spot on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, making it the first K-pop song to top either chart for 11 weeks straight. APT. was also a part of the UK Singles Chart for the last two weeks.

The groovy track by Rosé and Bruno Mars is loved by people of all age groups. Its upbeat music and catchy chorus are sure to be stuck in your mind once you listen to it. The pop-punk song is about a drinking game played by Koreans called APT, pronounced as 'apateu' in Korean. Watch the MV here:

