Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 4 new web series and movies to watch on JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more

This week is packed with exciting OTT releases, including the movies Loveyapa and Kaafir as well as the series Chamak: The Conclusion and Adrishyam 2. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases this week on JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan mourns demise of ‘true legend’ Manoj Kumar; Shah Rukh Khan says ‘You will always be Bharat to us’

1. Loveyapa

Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Loveyapa was released in theaters on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's Week. It is now available digitally. The romantic comedy stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. It is a Gen Z love story in which Gaurav and Baani exchange their phones for a day before deciding to marry each other. Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan.

2. Kaafir: The Movie

Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Kaafir is originally a web series that was released in 2019. It has now been repackaged into a film. Dia Mirza, Mohit Raina, and Dishita Jain are part of the cast. The Sonam Nair directorial follows a Pakistani woman who is wrongly jailed in India as a militant. A journalist discovers her story and fights to bring her justice.

3. Chamak: The Conclusion

Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The web series Chamak has returned with its second season, Chamak: The Conclusion. It features Paramvir Cheema, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Gippy Grewal, and more. The show, created and directed by Rohit Jugraj, is set against the backdrop of the Punjabi music industry. Season 2 of the musical thriller revolves around an artist’s revenge.

Advertisement

4. Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes

Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The espionage thriller Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes was released in 2024. The series is back with its second season. It stars Eijaz Khan and Pooja Gor in the lead roles. The story is about two undercover agents who risk their lives for the safety of the nation. The cast of Adrishyam 2 also includes Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, Chirag Mehra, Parag Chadha, Zara Khan, Shriya Jha, and more.

ALSO READ: 9 unforgettable photos of Manoj Kumar that capture his legacy in Bollywood