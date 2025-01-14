BTS' all-English hit Dynamite joins Jungkook's Seven as only K-pop songs to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify

BTS has reached yet another new milestone in their legendary career. Dynamite, one of their biggest hits ever, has now surpassed a whopping 2 billion streams on Spotify. With this, the group has tied with member Jungkook for a rare achievement.

According to updates on January 14, Dynamite has accumulated 2,000,993,410 streams on Spotify. It is now the most-streamed song in BTS' entire discography. With this remarkable landmark, the 2020 hit track is now the first-ever song by a K-pop group to amass 2 billion Spotify streams. It is also the second overall K-pop song to achieve the feat, joining Jungkook's Seven. Dynamite was released back in August 2020. So, it took the songs a little over 4 years to reach this historic milestone on Spotify.

Congratulations BTS!

Dynamite is BTS' first song to be fully recorded in English. It was released back on August 21, 2020, and rose to become one of the biggest K-pop hits ever. On the UK's Official Singles chart, it debuted at No.3, even surpassing their Halsey collab Boy With Luv as the most successful song under their discography.

In the United States, the track achieved overwhelming success with a No.1 debut on Billboard Hot 100. With this, the Septet became the first K-pop act to top the prestigious music chart and also the first Asian artist in over 61 years.

Dynamite became a household song in many countries. It became so popular that globally hit series like Bridgerton and Emily in Paris also featured its covers.

Watch the music video for Dynamite here:

BTS is now gearing up for a possible comeback in 2025 following the members' military discharge in June. As per the reports, the group is also expected to embark on a long-awaited world tour at the end of this year or in 2026.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red Velvet's Joy renews contract with SM Entertainment to continue 10-year-long partnership