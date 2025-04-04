The first quarter of 2025 has come to an end on a dismissal note as the Salman Khan-led Sikandar is headed for a poor finish in India with lifetime collections expected to fall in the range of Rs 105.00 crore to Rs 110.00 crore. The first three months of the year has seen more failures than successes for the Hindi Film Industry, with the likes of Fateh, Emergency, Azaad, Deva, Lovayapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Sikandar turning out to be outright failures. The quarter saw the release of 12 major films and aggregated a total collection of Rs 908 crore.

The year started with the release of films like Fateh, Emergency, and Azaad, which earned the disaster tag with lifetime collection under the Rs 15 crore mark. Then came the Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-led Sky Force, which hit a century at the box office but the numbers were aided by offers and other external factors. However, organically too, it did record some sort of trend, faring better than a lot of content films in the post-Covid world due to the solid content. None-the-less, it proved to be a below-average venture.

The Shahid Kapoor-led Deva was a flop film with NBOC of Rs 32 crore, whereas it was a no-show for films like Loveyapa, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, and Superboys of Malegaon. The only respite for the film fraternity in 2025 was the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-led Chhaava, which is headed for a finish around the Rs 555 crore mark. The Dinesh Vijan produced historic is an all time blockbuster, and certainly the second biggest Hindi film of all time. Chhaava contributed 61 percent to the total business done by films in the year so far.

The John Abraham led The Diplomat is looking to collect around the Rs 38 crore mark in Hindi, and will end up being a below average affair. The film however had the merits to do better, and better marketing could have pushed it towards the half century mark, thereby emerging a success story. The quarter ended with Sikandar, and the film has turned out to be a theatrical failure too. A lot was expected from the Salman Khan starrer, but the things took a U-Turn due to sub-par content.

The second quarter of 2025 looks a lot better with the likes of Jaat, Kesari 2, Raid 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Sitare Zameen Par and Housefull 5 amongst others lined up for release.

Here’s a look at the box office report card for the first quarter of 2025.

Fateh – Disaster – Rs 12.50 crore

Emergency – Disaster – Rs 14 crore

Azaad – Disaster – Rs 6.50 crore

Sky Force – Below Average – Rs 109 crore*

Deva – Flop – Rs 32 crore

Loveyapa – Disaster – Rs 8.25 crore

Chhaava – All-Time Blockbuster – Rs 555 crore (Expected)

Mere Husband Ki Biwi – Disaster – Rs 7.50 crore

Crazxy – Flop – Rs 12 crore

Superboys of Malegaon – Disaster – Rs 4 crore

The Diplomat – Below Average – Rs 38 crore (Expected)

Sikandar – Disaster – Rs 110 crore (Expected)

