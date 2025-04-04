Sikandar: Gaiety Galaxy owner talks about Rashmika Mandanna’s limited screen time in Salman Khan’s film; ‘If you feel something isn’t…’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Sikandar recently hit the theatres. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, however, opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics. Now, Gaiety Galaxy owner Manoj Desai has opened up about the public opinion and talked about the actress' short screen time. He also raised concerns about the film’s direction and questioned why the film doesn’t fully showcase Salman Khan in his signature style.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Manoj Desai shared his thoughts on Sikandar and the audience’s response. He shared, “Trade analyst Komal Nahta also told me that, ‘What was the need to kill the heroine so early on in the film?’ ‘What complex did you have?’ And then, when you take the film forward, if you feel something isn’t right… aap kyu asal mein Salman Khan dikhte nahi ho (Why doesn’t the real Salman Khan come forth in the film?)"

Gaiety Galaxy owner added that his remarks might not sit well with Salman Khan, as they share friendship and the actor’s long-standing connection with Gaiety Galaxy. However, he emphasized that he was just telling what the public thinks and couldn’t ignore their feedback. He also revealed that he had a conversation with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who remained confident about the film’s success despite the mixed reactions.

A.R. Murugadoss directorial Sikandar shows an intense action-packed narrative, with Salman Khan in a powerful role that revolves around justice and vengeance. The film is about Salman’s character’s relentless pursuit to protect three lives connected to his late wife.

Featuring a star-studded lineup including Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi, the film was shot across Hyderabad and Mumbai and had a massive production budget of Rs 200 crores. Sikandar hit the theatres on March 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are set to reunite for the action-packed film. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film is titled Ganga Ram, and will reportedly be directed by debutant Krrish Ahir. Backed by Salman Khan Films (SKF), the movie will show a gripping story of two powerful characters with intense, alpha male energy.

The report also stated that the film aims to bring mass audiences to theaters, celebrating the duo’s on-screen camaraderie. The shoot is expected to commence by mid-2025.

